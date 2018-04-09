Xylem (XYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xylem’s shares have outperformed the industry in three months’ time. The company reported robust fourth-quarter 2017 results. Xylem believes that improving wastewater transport, dewatering, gas, software & services and analytics business will bolster its revenues in the quarters ahead. Moreover, stronger residential, commercial and industrial applications businesses would likely strengthen revenues going forward. Moreover, Xylem noted that addition of Pure Technologies and EmNet will enhance its competency. Profitability in the upcoming quarters is anticipated to improve on the back of stronger top-line growth and ongoing productivity initiatives. Increased free cash flow generation will likely be spent over dividend payouts, new capital-expenditure programs and debt repayment. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved north for both 2018 and 2019.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xylem to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

XYL stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,563.93, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $570,427.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $87,947.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,907 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 574,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,982,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 72.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 76,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/xylem-xyl-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.