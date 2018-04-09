Yahoo! Japan (YAHOY) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Yahoo! Japan (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Yahoo Japan Corporation is engaged in the internet advertising, e-Commerce and members services businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Marketing Solutions, Consumer and Others. Marketing Solutions segment provides advertising, information listing and other corporate services. Consumer segment offers e-commerce related and membership services. Others segment includes settlement and financial services. Yahoo Japan Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Yahoo! Japan stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $25,252.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Yahoo! Japan has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Yahoo! Japan Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising, information listing, and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions Business and Consumer Business. The Marketing Solutions Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services.

