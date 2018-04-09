Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ YTRA) opened at $7.00 on Friday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 363.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($11.21) earnings per share. Yatra Online’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 165,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc is an India-based consumer travel platform and online travel agent. The Company’s segments include Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Others. Through Internet and mobile-based platform and call-centers, the Company provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to customer through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) channel.

