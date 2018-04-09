YEE (YEE) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Huobi. YEE has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and $2.00 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00760707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00173770 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

