YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.02 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.88 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.16. 9,006,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,214,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $197,722.34, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

