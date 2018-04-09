Yingli (YGE) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Yingli (NYSE: YGE) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Yingli to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yingli and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli 2 0 0 0 1.00 Yingli Competitors 1421 5527 10670 595 2.57

Yingli presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Yingli’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yingli is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yingli and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli $1.21 billion -$302.12 million -0.32 Yingli Competitors $2.99 billion $454.28 million 24.48

Yingli’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yingli. Yingli is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Yingli shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli -57.78% N/A -10.60% Yingli Competitors -39.44% 2.73% 2.79%

Volatility and Risk

Yingli has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yingli’s peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yingli peers beat Yingli on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Yingli Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of research and experimental development on electronics. The company primarily sells its PV modules to distributors, wholesalers, power plant developers and operators, and PV system integrators under the Yingli and Yingli Solar brand names in the People's Republic of China, Japan, the United States, Europe, South Africa, Turkey, South Asia, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's Republic of China.

