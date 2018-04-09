Yirendai (YRD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yirendai from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:YRD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.03. 663,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,271. Yirendai has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2,125.52, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 5.19.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Yirendai had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 66.32%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Yirendai will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Yirendai by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 621.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yirendai (YRD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/yirendai-yrd-earns-hold-rating-from-analysts-at-deutsche-bank.html.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.