Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $117,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $194,760.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $75,505.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Mizuho set a $82.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.09.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $28,084.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Yum! Brands (YUM) Holdings Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/yum-brands-inc-yum-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated-updated.html.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.