ValuEngine Upgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.09.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,939. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $63.54 and a twelve month high of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,084.05, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $75,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $861,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $194,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $117,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

