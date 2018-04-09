Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect YY (NASDAQ:YY) Share Price

News stories about YY (NASDAQ:YY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YY earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.5980638695393 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently commented on YY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of YY from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.46 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Nomura raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,041. YY has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,197.26, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. YY had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $557.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.33 million. equities analysts forecast that YY will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

