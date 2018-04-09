Zacks: Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aileron Therapeutics an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 68.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-aileron-therapeutics-alrn-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-strong-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.