Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). ArQule reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARQL shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of ARQL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.26, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.81. ArQule has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 2,301,581 shares of ArQule stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $6,674,584.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in ArQule by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 315,203 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

