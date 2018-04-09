Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will report sales of $720.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $713.10 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported sales of $571.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $720.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.76. 79,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,185. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,615.49, a PE ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -852.17%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 9,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

