Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chubb Ltd (CB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to post $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Chubb reported earnings of $2.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

In other news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 716.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,306. The company has a market capitalization of $62,248.57, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb has a one year low of $131.14 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

