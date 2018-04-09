Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) will announce sales of $446.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Cash Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.16 million and the highest is $457.60 million. First Cash Financial Services posted sales of $447.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Cash Financial Services will report full-year sales of $446.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Cash Financial Services.

First Cash Financial Services (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $480.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.32 million. First Cash Financial Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Cash Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Cash Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Cash Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other First Cash Financial Services news, insider Thomas Brent Stuart acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.64 per share, for a total transaction of $79,531.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,960.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $367,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,629,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,690 shares of company stock worth $1,866,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Cash Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Cash Financial Services by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 678,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 337,700 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Cash Financial Services by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 395,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,689,000 after acquiring an additional 168,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in First Cash Financial Services by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 124,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Cash Financial Services by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.35. 333,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,287. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3,789.56, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. First Cash Financial Services has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

About First Cash Financial Services

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

