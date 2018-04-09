Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Ajax from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $2,945,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 170,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) remained flat at $$13.30 during midday trading on Friday. 84,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

