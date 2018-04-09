Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report $33.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $34.28 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported sales of $31.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year sales of $33.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $156.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $170.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $165.60 million to $178.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 14.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.65. 15,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $501.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.05. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback 500% of shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on commercial banking industry. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services.

