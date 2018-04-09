Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) to Post $0.85 EPS

Brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $366.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.05 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 94.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.75. 75,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,030. Koppers has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.64, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

