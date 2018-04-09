Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omnicom Group (OMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) will announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $16.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.67 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,733.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $154,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,333,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,771,000 after acquiring an additional 66,978 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

