Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) to report $63.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $65.92 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust posted sales of $67.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $63.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.89 million to $261.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $265.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $259.52 million to $270.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 26.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,170,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,699 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $940.61, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

