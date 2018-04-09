Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Drive-In (SONC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) will report sales of $119.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sonic Drive-In’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.31 million. Sonic Drive-In reported sales of $123.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Drive-In will report full year sales of $119.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.65 million to $440.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $445.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $432.38 million to $451.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Drive-In.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic Drive-In had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SONC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS cut Sonic Drive-In from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut Sonic Drive-In from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of SONC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,419. Sonic Drive-In has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.57, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Sonic Drive-In news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $118,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sonic Drive-In by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 382.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Drive-In (SONC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-analysts-anticipate-sonic-drive-in-sonc-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-119-50-million.html.

About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Drive-In (SONC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Drive-In Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Drive-In and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.