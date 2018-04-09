Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Televisa (TV) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Televisa (NYSE:TV) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Televisa’s earnings. Televisa posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Televisa will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Televisa.

Televisa (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Televisa had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. JPMorgan Chase raised Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised Televisa from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Televisa in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Televisa by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,411,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,863 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Televisa by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,991,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,566 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Televisa by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,698,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Televisa by 3,344.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,694,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Televisa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,555,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Televisa stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. 3,412,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,195. Televisa has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $10,414.94, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-analysts-anticipate-televisa-tv-to-announce-0-06-earnings-per-share.html.

About Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Televisa (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Televisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Televisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.