Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NGVC) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers.

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.86 million. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $160.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers by 17.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers by 144.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 17,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

