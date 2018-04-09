Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. (AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.87 Million

Analysts expect that Amarin Co. (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $45.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.30 million. Amarin posted sales of $34.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $45.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.10 million to $247.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $449.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 44,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $167,316.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 135,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $596,254.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,730. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Amarin by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,547,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Amarin by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 968,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 491,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

AMRN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 1,517,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.88, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.72. Amarin has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.60.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

