Zacks: Analysts Expect Bruker (BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.11 Million

Brokerages expect Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report sales of $418.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $433.40 million. Bruker posted sales of $384.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $418.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bruker from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. 658,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,992. The company has a market cap of $4,542.91, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Bruker has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,566,000 after purchasing an additional 341,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,229,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,467,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 527,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 191,504 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $6,142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bruker by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions.

