Zacks: Analysts Expect Costamare Inc (CMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) to post $102.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.80 million. Costamare posted sales of $105.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year sales of $102.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.48 million to $468.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $396.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $359.48 million to $438.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.52 million. Costamare had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Costamare stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $677.01, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.11. Costamare has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter worth about $105,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Costamare by 31.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

