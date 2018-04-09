Zacks: Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.25. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

HALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, CEO Naveen Anand acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $99,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,206. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 73.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.87. 50,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,550. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

