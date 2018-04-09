Zacks: Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 89.83%. The firm had revenue of $189.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 386.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 44.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 1,539,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,853. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $2,659.80, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.87.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

