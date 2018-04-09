Zacks: Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Million

Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report sales of $4.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $50,000.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,457.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $6.61 million to $45.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 418,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,184. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.67, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.61.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,983,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $42,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $827,825 in the last 90 days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,544,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 65,920 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

