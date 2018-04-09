Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.06 Million

Brokerages expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report sales of $273.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.50 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $273.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $273.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.28 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCE. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

PDC Energy (PDCE) traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $66.01.

In other PDC Energy news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $55,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,101 shares in the company, valued at $8,754,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,814 shares of company stock worth $1,821,178. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PDC Energy by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.06 Million” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-analysts-expect-pdc-energy-inc-pdce-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-273-06-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.