Zacks: Analysts Expect PDF Solutions (PDFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. PDF Solutions posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on PDF Solutions to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.25, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.31. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

