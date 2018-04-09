Zacks: Analysts Expect PolyOne Co. (POL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to post $861.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $840.00 million. PolyOne posted sales of $898.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year sales of $861.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. PolyOne had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded PolyOne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,764,000 after acquiring an additional 40,214 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,237,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 693,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,627 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POL traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3,390.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

