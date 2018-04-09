Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to announce $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.40 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 53.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 133,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $814.33, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products.

