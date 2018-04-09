Zacks: Analysts Expect T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Equities analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to report $1.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 million and the highest is $1.70 million. T2 Biosystems reported sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year sales of $1.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 million to $4.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.70 million to $9.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T2 Biosystems.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 61.4% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,188,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 1,212,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ TTOO) traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.56, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.49. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

