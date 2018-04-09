Zacks: Analysts Expect TJX Companies (TJX) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.04. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo cut shares of TJX Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $3,603,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,636,589.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $82,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,443. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $51,570.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

