Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.47 Million

Analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post $183.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.27 million and the highest is $188.00 million. WNS posted sales of $154.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $183.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $730.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $803.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $792.17 million to $813.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.85 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on WNS to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

WNS opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,280.19, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WNS has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

WNS announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback 3,300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in WNS by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WNS by 2,604.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WNS by 30.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

