Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $724.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 173,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,253. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,458.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $36,931.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $5,800,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,088 shares in the company, valued at $390,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,360 shares of company stock worth $15,759,096. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Arthur Zaske & Associates LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

