Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.06 million to $19.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 194,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,977. The company has a market cap of $508.63, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 107,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-aclaris-therapeutics-acrs-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-00-million.html.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.