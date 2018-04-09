Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) will report $246.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of The Ozarks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.90 million and the highest is $250.70 million. Bank Of The Ozarks reported sales of $219.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks will report full year sales of $246.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank Of The Ozarks.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.84 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on OZRK shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 41.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 8.3% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 11.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZRK stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6,187.25, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

