Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 11,972 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $256,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $4,202,971.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 442,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,576,925.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,722 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 370,134 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 773,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,248.17, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

