Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Aluminum (CENX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Century Aluminum posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,470.18, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

