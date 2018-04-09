Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (PODD) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.26). Insulet reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Insulet had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $49,235.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shacey Petrovic sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $101,312.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $2,412,739. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 238,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,218. Insulet has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $4,891.42, a P/E ratio of -182.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

