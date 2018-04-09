Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invuity (IVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) will announce sales of $9.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invuity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $9.80 million. Invuity reported sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invuity will report full-year sales of $9.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.60 million to $46.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $58.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invuity.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 100.75% and a negative return on equity of 380.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVTY. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Invuity in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 64,158 shares of Invuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,216.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,095.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Sale acquired 8,848 shares of Invuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $34,507.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,815 shares of company stock valued at $393,179 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invuity during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new position in Invuity during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invuity by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invuity by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Invuity by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invuity stock remained flat at $$3.85 on Friday. 102,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Invuity has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.14.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

