Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group set a $30.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $350,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,396,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,625,000 after purchasing an additional 673,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,007,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,999,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,764,000 after buying an additional 186,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,357,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,891. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,263.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

