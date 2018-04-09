Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKTR. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,099.68, a P/E ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $211,082.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nicholson sold 220,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $21,853,694.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,570,310.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,592 shares of company stock worth $36,001,781. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,329,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,903,000 after buying an additional 1,556,352 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,577,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,924,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,431,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,883,000 after purchasing an additional 431,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

