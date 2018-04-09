Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $10.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safety Income & Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth will report full-year sales of $10.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.59 million to $47.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $55.03 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safety Income & Growth.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on Safety Income & Growth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $16.54 on Monday. Safety Income & Growth has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

In other Safety Income & Growth news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 71,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,274.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey G. Jervis bought 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $550,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 353,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,823.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc, formerly Safety, Income and Growth, Inc, is formed primarily to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases (GNLs). The Company’s portfolio consists of 12 properties, which includes Doubletree Seattle Airport, One Ally Center, Hilton Salt Lake, Doubletree Mission Valley, Doubletree Sonoma, Doubletree Durango, Dallas Market Center: Sheraton Suites, Northside Forsyth Hospital Medical Center, NASA/JPSS Headquarters, The Buckler Apartments, Dallas Market Center: Marriott Courtyard and Lock Up Self Storage Facility.

