Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,848. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,121.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

