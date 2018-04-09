Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thl Credit (TCRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.30 Million

Analysts expect that Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) will post $18.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thl Credit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.43 million and the highest is $19.37 million. Thl Credit posted sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thl Credit will report full year sales of $18.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $79.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $77.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thl Credit.

Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Thl Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 million.

TCRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Thl Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Thl Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on Thl Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Securities cut Thl Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Thl Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Thl Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Thl Credit stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. 172,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Thl Credit has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.49, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. Thl Credit’s payout ratio is presently 89.26%.

In other news, insider James R. Fellows bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $124,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sam W. Tillinghast sold 40,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $327,763.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $146,951. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Thl Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thl Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thl Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thl Credit in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Thl Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-thl-credit-tcrd-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-18-30-million.html.

About Thl Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thl Credit (TCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thl Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thl Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.