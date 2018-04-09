Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.67 Million

Brokerages predict that TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) will post $551.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.60 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $393.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $551.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

TPH traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 1,371,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,468. The firm has a market cap of $2,484.42, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Mitchell sold 150,822 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $2,839,978.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,312 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 75,000 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,206.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,004,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,141 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

