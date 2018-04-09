Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Post $3.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the lowest is $3.40. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $14.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $699,251.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,693.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $957,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $7,105,121. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,649,000 after buying an additional 44,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 57.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $118.84 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21,202.04, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

